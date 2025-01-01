Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon reacted to the deadly ramming attack in New Orleans on New Year's Day.

"The horrific terror attack in New Orleans, taking the lives of innocent people as they celebrated the new year, is heartbreaking. I extend my deepest condolences to the victims' families and pray for the swift recovery of the injured, including two Israelis," Danon said.

"This is not how 2025 should begin. How many more lives must be shattered before the world wakes up? The international community cannot turn a blind eye to the brutal reality of terror. We must eliminate hate and terrorism everywhere – no exceptions," he added.

The suspect in the ramming has been identified as Shamsud-Din Jabbar of Houston, Texas., the FBI announced. CNN reported that Jabbar was a US military veteran.

The FBI also stated that it does "not believe that Jabbar was solely responsible" and is searching for additional suspects.

“We believe he was honorably discharged, but we are working through this process, figuring out all this information," an FBI official said.

At least 10 people were killed and over 30 people were injured in the attack. Two Israelis were among the injured.