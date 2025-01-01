Collaterilization of Olam Haba and consequential dreams all touch upon reality in these parshiot (Weekly Torah readings).

Closer to home, recently, my son asked me if Rav Avrohom Genechovsky [zt"l, our late relative] hears what he is saying from yeshiva shel maala. More than being a touching question, it touched upon two stories, where yeshiva shel maala wasn’t such a foreign topic to Rav Avrohom, demonstrating that the gravity and majesty of olam haba and dreams are ever-present themes.

In the first, a family that lost their father came to Rav Avrohom asking how their father could pass away on a day that he davened vasikin, for the Gemara (Berachos 9b) says, “One who proximates geulah to tefillah at sunrise will incur no harm the entire day.”

Rav Avrohom said that it was not “harmful” to reach the heavenly yeshiva, yeshiva sehl maala, just the opposite, it’s what we all await, and it is the place of true joy.

The second story took place when Rav Avrohom’s mother, Gita, appeared in a dream, a year after her passing, to Rabbi Werner zt"l, a dayan at the time in Tel Aviv. She said that the question he asked, which he wrote in his sefer Mishpatei Yisroel (Siman 4), was already asked by her son, Rav Avrohom. (Sefer Mishpatei Yisroel has since been addended and notes that Rav Avrohom had this question).

Rav Werner called Rav Avrohom the next day, and Rav Avrohom confirmed that he did in fact write this in his sefer, Cheder Horasi, l’iuli nishmat his mother. Interestingly, the question related to kibbud av v'em.

On his passing, someone asked Rav Avrohom how he thinks his mother heard about his chiddush, and he said maybe a sheliach in shamayim told her.

My son was recently given a picture of Rav Avrohom from his menahel from an Avos Ubanim that took place at an earlier time. Amusingly, he asked me who was a bigger talmid chacham, Rav Avrohom or Reb Chaim Kanievsky zt"l. I told him that they were yedidim, good friends.

I recall going to see Reb Chaim with Rav Avrohom, and Rav Avrohom came in fear, despite being yedidim. He was fearful of taking Reb Chaim’s time. He also told of when Reb Chaim was asked a certain question about something, and Reb Chaim never heard of a certain word that this person was asking about. Rav Avrohom said that this was proof that this word could not appear in shas, and so it was.

It’s true my son will never be able to experience traveling around Eretz Yisroel with a gaon giving shiurim, or experiencing a Shabbos table where a top Ponovezh bachur came every Friday night to shower his questions upon Rav Avrohom, or to walk with someone in Bnei Brak to whom everyone acknowledged or to so many other instances, but he will know him as well as I can give over the stories that I experienced, which were otherworldly.



