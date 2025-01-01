IDF Chief of Staff LTG Herzi Halevi held a situational assessment and lit the seventh Hanukkah candle on Tuesday in the Central Gaza Strip Corridor

Halevi was joined by Commanding Officer of the Southern Command, MG Yaron Finkelman, the Commanding Officer of the 99th Division, BG Yoav Brunner, the Commanding Officer of the 551st Brigade, COL Ido Kass, and the reservist soldiers operating in the area.

"The IDF, along with the government, is making a significant effort to allocate large sums of money for rewards and benefits – these are words that, in my view, diminish what your people and you are doing. But these are the words we have. I’ll just say, in my eyes, this is a solution for people who sacrifice so much, for the families, and I ask you to convey enormous appreciation to your families. I know that the entire household is involved in this support. It’s not enough, but we’re trying, within what we can provide, to do our very best, to adapt to constant changes – and there are changes over time," Halevi stated.

He added: "We are deeply committed to the lessons of the last decade in the reserves – to train, equip, provide, and respect – that is the contract. We need to train you, respect you, and then I know that you and your people will come as you are now, with excellence. I deeply appreciate it, and truly, may we end this holiday with much light and take from the darkness. Thank you."

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל