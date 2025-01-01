Thousands of soldiers were severely wounded in the Swords of Iron War and are in need of long-term intense and devoted care – and often miracles. The good news is that many of them have already recovered enough to rejoin their families and rekindle their lives with G-d’s help, and thanks to their own resilience, the dedication of Israel’s medical personnel, organizations whose goal is helping victims of terror, Israeli volunteers and Jews from all over the world.

Hanukkah, the holiday that combines a celebration of victory in war with that of lights that continue to burn on despite all predictions to the contrary, is the perfect time to celebrate with these modern-day IDF Maccabees. To focus on the light that showed them the way out of the dark tunnel of suffering and pain in which they found themselves and pray that the rest of their lives will be filled with that light.

Recovered wounded soldier lights candles at Mt. Scopus Rehab party OneFamily

That is why dozens of recovered wounded soldiers and their wives and children were invited to a party held at Hadassah Mount Scopus Rehabilitation Center, the very same venue in which they spent painful months of rehabilitation, joining today’s patients and their families in workshops for arts and crafts, jewelry making and even a makeup session for the children, followed by candle lighting, music, and a lavish buffet meal.

Wounded soldier's family's crafts project at Mt. Scopus Rehab Hanukkah party/OneFamily

Mt. Scopus Hanukkah party makeup room OneFamily

The parents were visibly moved to find themselves sitting in a circle on the floor or at a table with their smiling children once again, just having family fun, the way they once did.

The Suissa family at the Hanukkah party. Yisrael Suissa was dragged from a burning tank and survived. Courtesy

And that is why Dr. Isabella Schwartz, head of the newly built rehabilitation center, beamed as she went from one smiling former patient to another, greeting them and their families at the festive Hanukkah party planned and hosted by OneFamily, Israel's leading organization supporting victims of terror and their families, Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Aryeh King with the buffet meal donated by Australian philanthropist Kevin Bermeister.

Rehabilitated wounded soldier and family at Hanukkah party at Mt. Scopus Rehab OneFamily

“You are the heroes our children will learn about in the future, just as you learned about the Maccabees when you were in school,” Bermeister told the soldiers.

“And your courage and spirit will inspire them to love their country and defend her,” added Oriella Bliah, who represented OneFamily at the event, along with its coordinator of volunteers Chana Esther Gantz and staff members.

Soldier at Hanukkah party OneFamily

Wounded reservists Mt. Scopus Hannukah party OneFamily

And the surprise? Maybe it is not at all surprising to discover that Israel’s wounded soldiers themselves come to the aid of others dealing with the tragedies of this war.

Severely wounded and since-recovered soldier, Israeli acting/singing superstar Ilan Amedi, proved that on Hanukkah when he gifted 400 bereaved youngsters the memory of a lifetime by flying in by helicopter to give a private performance just for them. The youngsters, who lost a parent, both parents or a sibling in the war, were taking part in a 3-day annual Hanukkah camp run by OneFamily. (Last year’s camp had to be abbreviated to 1 day because of the war as were the yearly Pesach and summer sleepaway camps.)

Amedi, the popular Israeli singer-songwriter and actor who was a lead on Fauda has become a war hero and symbol of hope for the country. Amedi was severely injured in an explosion that killed six of his fellow unit members while in IDF reserve duty in January. Earlier this month, he released his first single since the incident, and flying in to surprise the campers was one of his first live appearances since.

Ilan Amedi accompanying camper at party Meir Pavlovsky, OneFamily

The 3-day Hanukkah camp for kids 8-18 was held this year on Kibbutz Revivim in the Negev, offering traditional activities like arts and crafts, games, and exciting outdoor activities like “sandboarding” and rappelling, as well as therapeutic dialogues to help process grief. It provides a safe space to connect with others who share similar experiences, allowing the youngsters to open up and form meaningful new friendships.

Amedi’s performance was during the camp’s last full evening together, which is traditionally a time for interested participants to share openly about their experiences at camp and about their missing loved ones, if they choose, generally the most intimate and intense time for all 400 kids to come together.

Sign welcoming Amedi at camp Meir Pavlovsky, OneFamily

Sign: Idan the King, we are proud of you, you are a hero!

Amedi lit the Hanukkah candles and took photos with the kids, sharing words of compassion and inspiration. His personal journey of resilience, sacrifice, and recovery resonated with these youngsters, navigating their own paths through grief and trauma.

“Healing doesn’t happen alone,” said Marc Belzberg who heads OneFamily. “By sharing their stories and hearing from someone who has endured so much, these young people felt truly seen, supported, and inspired to continue their own journeys of recovery.”

The helicopter pilot was so moved that he had to walk away momentarily to dry his eyes so he could fly back home. “What an emotional day. Hearing the children/teenagers share their stories and personal and difficult experiences was deeply moving. When I saw hundreds of children singing together and encouraging each other, realizing that each one has a similar story despite coming from completely different backgrounds—religious, secular, boys, and girls— I must admit that I shed a tear. I believe what these kids are going through is something only the generation of Israel's War of Independence experienced.”

Miracles, love and light - In those days and in our time.