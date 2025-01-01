Hezbollah Secretary General Naim Qassem delivered an address on Wednesday in which he spoke about the war with Israel and the ceasefire.

"The Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon were meant to hurt the state and the international community. The Lebanese government is responsible for monitoring the ceasefire together with the international committee." According to him, Israel "conducted hundreds of violations from the air and on the ground.

"This stage in the conflict with Israel began after the ceasefire deal with Lebanon. At this stage, we reached an agreement with Israel that it would stop its aggression against Lebanon, and likewise, it compelled Israel to leave Lebanese territory and demanded that Hezbollah stop its defense and withdraw from the south of the Litani. We began to implement the agreement, and the Lebanese government, which signed the agreement, is directly responsible for monitoring its implementation."

According to Qassem: "The responsibility lies on the Lebanese government, the supporting countries, and the committee to diplomatically monitor the implementation of the deal so that Israel leaves Lebanon. Israel is committing violations and the attacks are in the hundreds, by air and on land, including the destruction of homes and the entry into locations that they were unable to enter in the past. Hezbollah decided to give it a chance and decided that the government would bear the responsibility.

"We are being patient at this stage. We believe the government is the one bearing responsibility. We don't want to do anything that would return us to the situation where we directly bear the responsibility."