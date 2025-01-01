This morning (Wednesday), the Knesset Guard prevented Einav Tsangauker, mother of the hostage Matan, from entering the building.

The Knesset spokesperson explained the decision was due to Einav's attempt to throw a glass bottle at a guest and threatening to stab another guest.

According to the Knesset spokesperson: "Her entry was banned due to her severe disruptions of order, preventing committee sessions from proceeding, throwing a glass bottle, and threatening to stab a guest in the presence of the chief security officer."

I"This is unacceptable behavior within the Knesset. Despite many personal discussions to allow her entry contingent upon restraint, these incidents repeatedly occurred."

The spokesperson explaibed "Given these circumstances, the chief security officer decided to deny her entry. This decision was respectfully communicated to her yesterday, highlighting the lack of alternatives due to her behavior."

The Knesset commented further: "We will continue to support the families while maintaining order and the safety of building visitors."

Einav responded: "Coalition members are trying to silence families of the hostages. How is it logical that my son is held captive, and I cannot visit the Knesset? They fear hearing about the hostages while managing budgets and jobs."

The families’ headquarters stated: "We condemn the denial of Einav Tsangauker’s entry. The decision impairs the basic right of families to voice their concerns at this crucial decision-making venue. The Knesset must remain open to families fighting for the return of their loved ones."