Picking the Palestinian Arabs as your home team is like rooting for the Miller Gang against Gary Cooper in “High Noon.”

Israel is Gary Cooper. That’s a pure fact to people who understand that the world is made up of two sorts, good guys and bad guys. Woe to him who gets them mixed up, as you did, Mr. Biden. You started out fine after the October 7th massacre, but then you got confused and began telling Israel how to fight - and God forbid, lose - its existential war.

Bibi did what he could to work around your threats.

Of bad guys, in most books, like this one, the Grand Mufti of the 1930s/40s shared secrets with Hitler on how best to murder the Jews, and out of that grew the fiction of a “Palestinian People.”

That’s the side you chose to prevent us from utterly defeating?

Did the Gazans stop drowning puppies and kittens for sport? Raping women, burning babies in ovens?

Have their friends in the Palestinian Authority quit the business of slaying Jews for profit?

On what merits did they become so attractive that you forced Israel to allow them to be overfed so they could claim famine? On what merits did you believe their falsified numbers of casualties?

Of the Hitler/Mufti tag-team, it’s even in the movie “Exodus,” which was written by Dalton Trumbo, from Leon Uris’s book, and Trumbo was no particular friend of Israel. Uris was.

The truth had to be told, even from a reluctant screenwriter, a good man, whose heart and typewriter were always with the oppressed, though sometimes he forgot which was which.

Typical of socialists and communists.

The “Exodus” movie came out in 1960. President John F. Kennedy saw it and said he liked it very much. He approved of the historical accuracy from both the book and the film.

The Jews were the heroes. There was no confusion about this. Not for JFK. What happened to you, Mr. Biden? Ms. Harris?

What happened to you both and to your Party, that within a generation lost the means to tell right from wrong, the sacred from the profane, heroes from villains?

Back then…once upon a time…Democrats were good guys.

Truman did right, and JFK consistently reaffirmed America’s special relationship with the Jewish State.

Like you, he was Catholic. Our first as president. You are the second, and The New York Times once named you our most religious president ever.

It was noted that you quoted the Bible frequently.

Then you know that the Hebrews are the stars and the heroes of the Bible and that the Promised Land was promised to them alone.

Those weren’t the Palestinian Arabs who received The Ten Commandments on Mount Sinai, first because they wouldn’t know what to do with them, and second because there were no Palestinian Arabs then. Nor are there any today, except as a collection of people from different tribes and countries who gave themselves that name, around 1964…months later than the Beatles.

They’ve been nothing but trouble ever since, and not just for the Israelis. During the 1970s and 1980s, under Arafat, they turned their attention to Jordan and Lebanon.

After a thousand acts of terrorism…brother against brother, they left both places in shambles. No one wants to let them in so they are happily harboring Nukhba terorists in Gaza and letting them continue to endanger Israeli soldiers, even launch a missile here and there.

But their terrorism was always global, and the Munich Olympics Massacre, although a long time ago, is just one example of their blood-thirsty reach.

Over the decades the Israelis have made miles of concessions to them, in order to make peace with them, and are now considering concessions to free the hostages they took, because perhaps some are still alive.

So far as terrorism, they can’t seem to kick the habit.

Their school books glorify murder. So it goes from one generation to the next…which is why Trump tucked them safely away.

You brought them back front and center, while you stiff-armed the Israelis, the good guys since Abraham, Moses and King David.

What Bible were you reading? Let us hope Trump has the original.

New York-based bestselling American novelist Jack Engelhard writes regularly for Arutz Sheva.

