IDF soldiers on Tuesday identified Hezbollah terrorists transferring weapons from a weapons storage facility to a vehicle parked nearby in southern Lebanon.

To remove the threat, the IAF struck the weapons storage facility and the vehicle.

Following the activity, the IDF clarified that it is "operating in accordance with the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon."

"The IDF remains deployed in southern Lebanon and will operate against any threat to the State of Israel and its citizens," it added.

Under the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, which was signed late November, Lebanon's official military and security forces will be the only armed groups authorized to carry weapons or operate military forces in southern Lebanon. “Any sale, supply and production of weapons or arms-related materials to Lebanon shall be under the full supervision and control of the Lebanese government,” the agreement emphasizes.

The agreement also states that, “All unauthorized facilities involved in the manufacture of weapons and arms-related materials will be dismantled, all military infrastructure and positions will be dismantled, and all unauthorized weapons that do not comply with these obligations will be confiscated.

The agreement did not require Israel to immediately withdraw from Lebanon.