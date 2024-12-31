The IDF revealed that a disabled CH-53 Sea Stallion "Yasur" helicopter that was on the ground flipped over on its side due to high winds. The helicopter will be taken for repairs and will return to full operation. No one was hurt in the incident.

Due to the incident, an inquiry commission was created and at the end of the inquiry, its findings will be presented to the commander of the IAF.

"Damage was caused to the helicopter. The helicopter will undergo maintenance and return to service later. There were no casualties in the incident," the IDF Spokesperson's statement said.

The Yasur helicopter has been in use by the IDF for more than 50 years. In the 1980s, it was decided to improve the helicopter's systems with Israeli innovations and additions, which are still installed in it today.

Helicopters of this type have also been involved in fatal accidents - the most serious of which was the helicopter disaster in 1997 in which 73 soldiers were killed. In November 2019, a similar disaster almost occurred when a malfunction was detected in the engine of a Yasur helicopter carrying 14 shoulders and aircrew. The helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing and caught fire.

About a year and a half ago, the Yasur system was grounded due to a malfunction discovered during a routine training session in one of the helicopters. The helicopter landed safely and without casualties.