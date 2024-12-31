The Rebbe with some of the soldiers

In honor of Hanukkah, the Kaliver Rebbe visited IDF soldiers on Monday in Gush Etzion.

During the visit, the Rebbe gave the soldiers sufganiyot (donuts) and blessed them.

While touring the installations and positions, the Rebbe spoke personally with the soldiers and warmly blessed them.

"We came to strengthen the soldiers and we left stronger thanks to their spirit of sacrifice and determination," the Rebbe stated after the visit.

The visit was part of a series of visits by the Kaliver Rebbe to IDF installations across the country to strengthen the soldiers' spirits at this time.