The 769th Brigade, under the command of the 91st Division, continues its efforts to dismantle Hezbollah's terrorist infrastructure in line with agreements between Israel and Lebanon.

In the past week, during operations by Golani soldiers and the Erez Program troops under the command of the 769th Brigade in the Saluki region, the troops conducted searches and located a concealed storage facility in complex terrain. The storage facility contained a significant amount of weaponry, including launchers, missiles, and explosive devices.

In an additional raid on nearby structures, the troops discovered many additional weapons, including missile launchers, explosive material, dozens of AK-47 rifles, grenades, wire-guided missiles, mines, surveillance equipment, explosive devices, and tactical combat gear.

The weapons storage facility was dismantled, and all seized armaments were confiscated by the troops.

credit: דובר צה"ל

