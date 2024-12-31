3.15 PM. 10-year-old Shalom made his usual dash to the kitchen for an after-school snack when he stopped in his tracks.

Abba (Daddy) was sprawled out on the couch, his face a pasty shade of white. Shalom’s eyes widened watching his father clutch his stomach and writhe in pain.

One year ago, Shalom’s father, Dan Bitton was an energetic father and a fast-paced lecturer. In a dramatic turn of events, he was diagnosed with a rare liver disease that baffled doctors and sent him in and out of hospital for treatment.

DONATE HERE TO SAVE DAN’S LIFE

Going against every medical opinion out there, Dan has not proceeded with the surgery that doctors insist is his only chance. The cost is prohibitive and is not covered by insurance.

It’s been months since his diagnosis, and Dan’s condition has deteriorated significantly. Dan’s wife, Leah, has tried every possible avenue to arrange the surgery, and as a last resort, she opened a crowdfunding page to save her husband's life.

“We don’t have time on our side. This fund is my only option, and I’m begging you to help me reach our goal! My kids are so little. They need their father like they need air to breathe. Please, if you could give what you can you would be saving my entire family…”

Dan’s page is now live, and donations are urgently needed to reach $360,000 before it’s too late. Readers can save Dan’s life by contributing to surgery costs here.

*To protect the family's privacy, names are changed and pictures are used for illustrative purposes only.