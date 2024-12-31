A new survey by attorney Shlomit Ravitsky Tur-Paz of the Israel Democracy Institute examined the Religious Zionist community's position on drafting haredim into the IDF.

The poll revealed that 72.5% of the religious community supports some sort of solution - whether generalized or using quotas - for haredim to enlist in the IDF. This number represents a doubling since last year, when just 36.5% of religious public believed haredim should enlist.

In addition, just 18% of Religious Zionists have made peace with the status quo of haredim not enlisting, compared to 44% who said the same in January.

Among those who support enlistment, 39.5% feel that there should be enlistment quotas, while 33% believe all young haredim should enlist, other than a limited number of top students.

Among haredim, 20% said that the right solution to the issue is that haredim enlist in the IDF. Of these, 11% of those interviewed support a general draft for everyone other than a few top students who will continue learning Torah, and the other 9% support gradual enlistment and the use of quotas.

Another 61% of haredim support the continuation of the status quo, while 19% said they do not know what the right solution is.