Gohar Katzav, mother of former Israeli president Moshe Katzav, passed away at the age of 95. A few hours earlier, her brother Yosef Alon, 93, had died.

The family, including Moshe Katsav, were forced to move go from the funeral of the uncle in Jerusalem to the funeral of the mother in Kiryat Malachi.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his condolences to the Katzav family: "Gohar was a woman of valor, a devoted mother and a woman of faith and charity. Her legacy will continue to accompany her family and will remain engraved in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing her. Sarah and I send our deepest condolences to the sons Moshe, Avraham, Yoram and Lior, the daughters Shoshana, Ilana, Zehava and Gila, and to all the grandchildren and extended family. May you never know another sorrow, and may you find solace in the strength of faith and the love of family."

Lior Katsav called it poetic that they passed away within hours of each other: "They were very close. They grew up together, in Iran, with a disabled mother who raised them alone. They immigrated together to Kiryat Malachi."