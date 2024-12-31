At the beginning of December, the IAF conducted an intelligence-based strike to eliminate the terrorist Anas Muhammad Saadi Masri, the commander of the Islamic Jihad's Rocket Unit in the northern Gaza Strip.

Masri was responsible for commanding and executing numerous attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers.

Both on and since October 7th, Saadi Masri commanded rocket attacks fired from northern Gaza at communities in southern Israel.

The IDF stressed that "prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions, intelligence, and aerial surveillance."

"The IDF and ISA will continue to target anyone who carried out terror activities against Israeli civilians and operate in order to achieve the goals of the war."