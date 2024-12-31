Israel's Police Investigations Department lifted a gag order today (Tuesday) regarding a probe into associates of Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. Read more here

The investigation targets Deputy Superintendent Avishai Moalem, Commander of the Judea and Samaria District's Central Unit, another officer from the same district (whose name is yet to be published), and Commissioner Kobi Yaakobi, head of the Israel Prison Service.

Following a covert investigation and based on the evidence collected, it was decided to open a public investigation into the suspects for disrupting legal proceedings and ethical integrity violations.

Moalem is suspected, together with the other district officer, of performing irregular actions within their roles aimed at influencing their promotions in the police, specifically concerning the handling of nationalist crime cases. The department emphasized: "The investigation focuses on these actions and not on the suspects' professional judgments."

Yaakobi is suspected of transmitting sensitive information received from police sources about an ongoing covert investigation against Moalem, thereby unlawfully informing Moalem.

The office of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir stated: "The allegations investigated by the Police Investigations Department seem to target the Minister's policy, emphasizing equal enforcement: treating nationalist youth from either political spectrum equally. Upon his appointment, the minister stressed there would be no selective prosecution against right-wing individuals, ending the days of unlawful actions against nationalist youth."

The statement further claimed, "Today's developments indicate the Minister's policy did not sit well with the attorney general, prompting a criminal investigation. Arresting an officer for upholding the elected official's policy signifies a governmental coup against democracy. The Minister continues to staunchly support Avishai Moalem, head of the Central Unit, and Commissioner Kobi Yaakobi."