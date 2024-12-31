Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar responded on Monday evening to the increased criticism against him from the opposition and the media, noting that it is an attempt to destabilize the government, which is facing significant security and diplomatic challenges, while stressing his resilience in the face of the pressures.

"The attack against me in the past 24 hours by the opposition, along with its media, has broken records when it comes to lies and cynicism, and it is truly not an easy challenge," Sa'ar began his remarks.

Referring to the media quoting his past comments against being part of a government with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Sa’ar said, "They are broadcasting archive footage from two election campaigns ago, showing me saying that I won’t sit with Netanyahu. They announce that I will support the ‘draft-dodging law.’ And all of this under the guise of moral sanctity on their lips and an obsession with ousting Netanyahu in their hearts, as if we haven’t gone through the hardest year in our history. And it’s all fake after fake after fake."

"I'll make it easy for you," Sa'ar continued. "Your pressure to bring down the government, which is dealing with enormous challenges in the security and diplomatic fields, will not succeed. Your campaign against me and my family will not achieve its goal. I am proud to be part of the decision-making that has strengthened Israel’s security and restored Israel’s image of power in the region and the world. I dedicate day and night to representing Israel in the best way possible."

"I have proven that I know how to fight when needed, pay enormous prices when needed, resign when I believe in it, give up any position, including the prime ministership, and not hang on to my seat—more than any other public servant," he said.

He expressed regret over his resignation from the government last March, saying, "When I resigned from the government last March due to a real disagreement on the war and on the ability to influence decision-making, I was a hero (for an hour) in their eyes. In hindsight, it was a step I would have avoided."

"So now I will disappoint you even more: I am a rightist. I have been one all my life, and I will remain one. I am committed to Israel’s victory (the concept you recklessly mocked in the studios) in the most decisive fight in its history from seven fronts – that’s how I was and that’s how I will remain. I am committed to the value of military service in the IDF and to the serving public – that’s how I was and that’s how I will remain."

"In a choice between politics and patriotism – for me, patriotism will always prevail. But the people of October 6th will always prefer the wars of the Jews."

On the handling of the war, he said, "Prime Minister Netanyahu is leading a historic campaign in a way that even the most honest of his greatest rivals admit is changing the face of the Middle East. Even now, we still face existential challenges. Who do you want to deal with them? Lapid? Do you want me to dedicate my life to hating Netanyahu, which you have become addicted to, at the expense of the future of the state and our children? Keep wanting. I will dedicate my life to our survival in this tough and violent space."

In conclusion, Sa’ar wrote, "All the attacks on me only strengthen me in the path I have chosen: to lead the diplomatic campaign as Foreign Minister and to strengthen the government in managing the security campaign in the crucial forums. I will never return to October 6th."

The comments come a day after it was reported that Sa'ar will rejoin the Likud party in the coming days.

However, MK Sharren Haskel, currently a member of Sa'ar's party, is not expected to join him in the process, and will instead run independently.

Sa'ar joined the Netanyahu government at the end of September, as a minister without a potfolio and a Cabinet member.