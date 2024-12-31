A Ford Motor Company social media account on Monday briefly displayed three anti-Israel messages to its 1.5 million followers before quickly removing them, JNS reported.

“Our X account was briefly compromised, and the previous three posts were not authorized or posted by Ford,” Dan Barbossa, a Ford spokesman, stated to JNS. “We are investigating the issue.”

The deleted posts, all shared within a five-minute span, read: “free Palestine,” “Israel is a terrorist state,” and “all eyes on Gaza.”

Analytics from the social media platform X indicated that the posts collectively garnered over 100,000 views before being taken down.