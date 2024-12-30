The passing of former President Jimmy Carter.got me reminiscing about him.

My friend Bill Levy thinks Carter was the worst US president ever. He is right on the money, except that he left out Barack Hussein Obama in the running for worst American President ever—if for no other reason than he enabled the would-be atomic ayatollahs and mullahs oppressing their own people in Iran to acquire hundreds of billions of dollars in oil revenues to finance numerous terror organizations all around MENA and elsewhere.

This also enabled Iran to develop an enormous arsenal of sophisticated ballistic missiles and other weapons, primarily with one major goal in mind: to obliterate the sole, tiny, resurrected nation of the Jewish People, Israel Reborn—the one they repeatedly refer to as “the one bomb nation” and Zionist Entity (guess why?).

Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis et would have been much weaker without Iranian support, and therefore much less of a threat to Israel and other countries as well. Who knows how many innocent lives could have been saved without Iranian support?

However, Jimmy Carter’s blatantly antisemitic Sunday School sermons (let alone actions and anti-Israel proclivities) tie him with Obama as the worst American leader as far as most Jews and others with heads out of the sand ostrich-style will acknowledge.

What Carter did to Prime Minister Menachem Begin, both Obama and his two marionettes, Biden and Harris, also did to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu…deliberately showed repeated acts of utter disrespect that they dared not show towards even the worst of America’s enemies.

Please see in the earlier analysis in the link below my assessment of the now late author of the book about “Apartheid Israel,” none other than Jimmy Carter, the person called upon to oversee the election in Gaza which brought Hamas to power almost twenty years ago. You’ll find the content very enlightening, to say the least.

“Stretching the Truth in Peanut Land”

Jimmy Carter, like almost all people, had some decent qualities.

I liked his approach towards environmental issues and other humane causes…His support for Habitat For Humanity is another example. But he just couldn’t extend those good feelings towards Jews. Beyond his phony smile lay deeply ingrained animus regarding Jews and Israel.

Some of his Sunday School teachings spewed pure, old fashioned, Replacement Theology, and the tens of millions of dollars he privately received from Arabs for his library and other projects make his anti-Israel posture and policies even more foul.

Sorry, I have no tears to shed for Jimmy Carter.