Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, addressed the Security Council and responded harshly to the ballistic missile attacks by the Iranian-backed Houthis against Israel.

At Israel’s request, the UN Security Council convened today (Monday) for an emergency session on the Iran-backed Houthi attacks against Israel. Ambassador Danon said: "The Houthis fired missiles at the school where I attended as a child – my school, in my city. This is terrorism against children.”

Ambassador Danon turned to the Security Council representatives and asked: "What would you do if it were your child? Your school? Your city? If you didn’t speak up when our schools were hit, don’t speak up when we respond. Don’t call for ‘de-escalation’ when we defend ourselves. Don’t demand ‘restraint’ from a nation protecting its children.”

Ambassador Danon presented a map showing the distance between Israel and Yemen and added: "Israel does not share a border with Yemen, and yet the Houthis, who are used as a tool of Iran, send missiles and drones to attack innocent civilians. 2,000 kilometers will not protect terrorists from Israel's might. This is not a warning - it is a promise: the Houthis will suffer the same miserable fate as Hamas and Hezbollah."