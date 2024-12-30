The mother of Alexander Granovsky, who is suspected of spying for Iran, told Kan News on Monday that the news of what he did broke her.

"I'm in shock, they only told me today," she claimed. "I can't believe he did it, I can't fathom it. My heart is broken, I gave this kid my life."

She also said that she was summoned to be interrogated by the Lahav 433 investigations unit following her son's arrest: "I answered everything, I am a simple person. I don't know what I'll tell him when I see him."

Earlier in the day, it was cleared for publication that Alexander Granovsky, aged 29 from Petah Tikva, was arrested for carrying out tasks for Iran.

Granovsky is accused of photographing a critical infrastructure site in central Israel and the entrance to the residential neighborhood where MK and former Defense Minister Benny Gantz lives and passing the photographs to his handlers.

He also provided information on another Israeli citizen he knows to his handlers so they could determine whether to attempt to recruit the other citizen for terrorist activity.

In addition to his espionage, the Granovsky is accused of setting fire to eight vehicles in multiple incidents throughout Israel and spraypainting the words "Children of Ruhollah," the name given to an Iranian espionage operation in honor of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the first Supreme Leader of Iran.