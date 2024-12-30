IDF Chief of Staff LTG Herzi Halevi visited the Sheba Hospital’s “Returning to Life” Rehabilitation Center on Sunday, where he met with IDF soldiers and security personnel who were injured in combat in different arenas.

LTG Halevi expressed his appreciation to the medical staff for their life-saving work and lit the fifth candle of Hanukkah with the injured personnel and their families.

“I often visit the forces in the field, and I know how much stronger our soldiers feel when they hear of your strength and heroism. Know that the valor you exhibit here makes all of us—the entire IDF—more determined to achieve the objectives of this war," Halevi stated.

"I salute each and every one of you, from all brigades, corps, and positions. You are all heroes because you were present, you are all heroes because you acted, and you are all heroes because you are on a courageous journey to heal and recover,” he added.