Yair Isaac* was on a mission in the depths of Gaza when his tank was shot, instantly killing him and his friends. His wife Batya and two kids never dreamt that their goodbye at the bus stop would be their last time seeing Yair’s smiling face.

Yair is one of 78 fathers killed in action since October 7th, and the current Hanukkah season is a painful time for their families.

“I lit Menorah myself for the first time this year”, Yair's wife Batya said. “Every night has been another reminder that he’ll never light the Menorah for us again. I run my life on auto-pilot because if I allow myself to feel, I’ll fall apart. But at times like this, all the pain comes rushing back”.

In response to a strong need for help, Shomrei Yisroel is arranging funds to send several financially strapped families on a much-needed vacation over Hanukkah. A Shomrei Yisroel representative shared that the goal is to put some joy into their Hanukkah and show them that Israel hasn’t forgotten their sacrifice. After giving up their husbands and fathers for Israel, this is our chance to give back. Readers can sponsor a healing break before Hanukkah ends by donating here.

SPONSOR A HANUKKAH BREAK FOR A GRIEVING FAMILY

*Names and details have been changed to protect the families' privacy, and pictures are used for illustrative purposes only.