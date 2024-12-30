The IDF announced Monday afternoon that following intelligence regarding attempts by terrorists to flee, deploy deception tactics and conduct ambushes in the Jabaliya area, IDF troops operated to identify and eliminate multiple terrorists in the area overnight.

This operation follows the targeted operation against the Hamas command center embedded inside Kamal Adwan Hospital over the weekend, during which over 240 terrorists were apprehended.

The forces are continuing to operate in the area to locate weapons, dismantle terrorist infrastructure, tunnel shafts, and military structures, the IDF stated.