During this year’s Hanukkah celebrations, Jewish children across the globe joined together to raise awareness for the Israeli hostages still being held in Gaza since the October 7th attacks. This initiative was spearheaded by schools supported by the Yael Foundation, a leading philanthropic initiative currently working in 35 countries impacting 13,000 Jewish students.

“The suffering of the hostages and their families must be acknowledged and addressed worldwide, especially within the Jewish community. Hanukkah, a time deeply rooted in Jewish solidarity, is the perfect occasion to bring attention to this tragic situation,” said Chaya Yosovich, CEO of the Yael Foundation. “As an organization that partners with schools globally, we aim to instill the Jewish value of pidyon shvuyim, the imperative to act for the release of fellow Jews who are captured. This is our way of contributing to one of the most urgent Jewish challenges of our time.”

Children across Latin America, Europe, and Asia took part in this meaningful initiative. They learned about the hostages’ plight and lit Hanukkah candles arranged in the shape of the yellow ribbon that has come to symbolize the hostage crisis.

In Odessa, Ukraine, students at the Tikva Children’s Home, an orphanage and school supported by the Yael Foundation, created a heartfelt and moving video. The children, many of whom are refugees from the ongoing war in Ukraine, sang the iconic Hebrew song HaBayta ("Home"). They formed a human yellow ribbon while waving Israeli flags and holding photos of the hostages. The children’s performance symbolized their shared hope for the hostages' return.

“It is more important than ever to remember the Israeli hostages held by Hamas,” said Refael Kruskal, CEO of Tikva Children’s Home. “Our students have suffered greatly because of the war in Ukraine, but their hearts remain with those suffering in captivity in Gaza. Our greatest prayer is for their safe return, and we hold this hope close during this Chanukah season.”

“We are grateful to the Yael Foundation for the wonderful opportunity to participate in these meaningful Chanukah campaigns, highlighting both Jewish identity and solidarity with the hostages,” said Rabbi Shmuel Kot of the Jewish Education Center in Tallin, Estonia. “This was a powerful and emotional activity for our children, allowing them to express their connection and prayers for those still in captivity, uniting Jewish communities around the world.”