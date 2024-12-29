Interpol has issued a "Red Notice" against Jonathan Emmanuel Cardona Castillo, a member of the Lev Tahor cult, who managed to escape a major police raid on the cult's compound in Guatemala about a week and a half ago.

The Red Notice is arguably the closest approximation of an international arrest warrant in use today, and is famed for it's use against wanted fugitives. Interpol defines the notice as a call "To seek the location/arrest of a person wanted by a judicial jurisdiction or international tribunal with a view to extradition."

During the raid, 204 women and minors were rescued, who are now receiving care from welfare services in the country.

Cardona, 23, is accused of human trafficking, forced marriages, and child abuse. According to testimonies from former cult members to the Associated Press, Cardona, who holds dual citizenship - Salvadoran and Guatemalan - was known for his particularly violent behavior towards women and children until he was expelled from the cult.

Guatemalan health authorities are still investigating the discovery of human bones found in the cult's cemetery. According to authorities, the cult never completed the required permit process for operating the cemetery, raising concerns of environmental contamination.

According to details published by Interpol, Cardona stands 1.70 meters tall, weighs about 85 kilograms, has black hair, and speaks Spanish and Hebrew.