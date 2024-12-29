The IDF's 401st Brigade completed a targeted operation against a Hamas command center located inside the Kamal Adwan Hospital, in the heart of Jabaliya, on Saturday.

The forces launched a swift and covert operation, encircling the area of Kamal Adwan Hospital. As part of the operation, the forces carried out the safe evacuation of civilians from the area of the hospital.

The area near the hospital is an active combat zone and rigged by terrorists with booby traps and explosives. During the operation, approximately 20 terrorists were eliminated, and powerful explosive devices planted by the terrorists were neutralized.

The operation was conducted following extensive intelligence-gathering efforts and based on various sources from the Intelligence Directorate and the ISA, which indicated the presence of hundreds of terrorists in the vicinity of the hospital. Field investigators from Unit 504 directed the apprehension process and conducted hundreds of field interrogations to transfer 240 terrorists belonging to the Islamic Jihad and Hamas terrorist organizations for further investigation in Israeli territory. The terrorists apprehended are expected to provide valuable intelligence to aid in the ongoing war efforts.

"This is one of the largest operations to apprehend terrorists conducted in a single location since the beginning of the war," the IDF noted.

Several terrorists attempted to pose as patients, with some even hiding in ambulances. However, they were identified by IDF soldiers and apprehended. Among the terrorists, 15 were identified as having infiltrated Israeli territory and participated in the October 7th Massacre.

The IDF concluded, "The Kamal Adwan raid is part of an ongoing series of targeted raids by the 401st Brigade in the area of Jabaliya."

credit: דובר צה"ל

