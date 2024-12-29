Sirens sounded Sunday afternoon in Sderot, Ibim, Gevim, Nir Am, and the Sapir College near the Gaza border, warning of incoming missiles.

The missiles appear to have been fired from the area where the IDF is operating in northern Gaza. Two of the rockets were intercepted, and the rest fell in open areas.

Magen David Adom (MDA) said that there had been no reports of injuries following the sirens.

Israel Police added that officers from the Sderot police station and sappers from the Lachish Region are working at three locations in the city. At two of the sites are fragments of interceptor missiles, while the third location is an open area where a rocket fell.

"Police are continuing to search for additional objects, so as to remove the threat to the public," a statement read.

"Following the sirens that sounded at 16:26 in the area of communities near the Gaza Strip, approximately five projectiles were identified crossing from the northern Gaza Strip into Israeli territory," the IDF confirmed. "Two projectiles were intercepted and the rest likely fell in open areas."