The Israel Prison Service today ended the service of the last draft soldiers in its ranks.

This marks the end of an era dating back to 2005m when an amendment to the Security Service Law granted the Defense Minister, in consultation with what was then the Minister of Public Security, the authority to post draft soldiers in security prisons.

Since then, about 6,000 mandatory soldiers served in security prisons across three districts.

The law, originally enacted as a temporary provision, was extended multiple times until the last extension ended on August 15, 2023. Subsequently, a transition directive allowed the organization to optimally prepare for the recruitment and standardization of permanent prison personnel.

Prison Commissioner Kobi Yakobi aims to instead fill the IPS's ranks with quality and skilled personnel hired as permanent correctional staff.

Currently, around 60 prison guards who completed their mandatory service have chosen to continue as permanent service members in the organization.

The transition to a professional force based solely on permanent staff is expected to significantly enhance the correctional staff's performance, along with strengthening the organizational employment stability. "This change will allow for the preservation of operational knowledge and experience, contributing to increased operational effectiveness of the facilities and the organization in general."

Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir leads the Natioanl Security Ministry, the new name for the Ministry of Public Security. "I am proud of the decision to end the use of draft soldiers in the prison service, an important step putting an end to the illogical situation within the prison walls, bringing the necessary change," he commented. "I am happy to have led the initiative to remove female soldiers from direct interaction with security prisoners, and am committed to protecting their dignity and safety. I welcome the implementation of the initiative and thank everyone involved in its completion. We will continue to act decisively for the security of Israeli citizens and uphold our values."

Deputy Warden Liat Teshuva, head of the Human Resources Division in the Israeli Prison Service, said: "Today we conclude a significant chapter in the history of the prison service and open a new page. Transitioning to a professional permanent prison guard force reflects our commitment to operational excellence and continuous improvement of our capabilities. We acknowledge the significant contribution of thousands of draft soldiers who served in the prison system over the years, while also welcoming the new prison guards joining our ranks."