Tomorrow, Nosson Malul—a young Israeli father of a 4-year-old girl—will stand trial in Moldova. The stakes couldn’t be higher: without the funds to secure proper legal representation, this trial could mark the end of Nosson’s chance for freedom—and, tragically, his chance for survival.
For nearly a year, Nosson has endured unimaginable suffering in a Moldovan prison. Starved, abused, and trapped in an antisemitic system, he has yet to be given a trial. His ribs protrude from hunger, his face bears scars of relentless abuse, and each passing day pushes him closer to the brink.
Rabbi Yitzchok Dovid Grossman is urgently raising funds to provide Nosson with the legal representation he needs for a fair trial and his final chance to return home to his family, alive, before it’s too late.
CLICK HERE TO REUNITE NOSSON WITH HIS DAUGHTER- TOMORROW.