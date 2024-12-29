Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent a request to the Tel Aviv District Court on Sunday asking to reschedule this week's hearings in his case. The court accepted his request.

The request was submitted ahead of the procedure expected to take place on Sunday, under full anesthesia, to remove the Prime Minister's prostate. The request was submitted in agreement with the prosecution.

In the request, the Prime Minister noted that due to the surgery, he is expected to remain in the hospital for several days.

"The Prime Minister underwent an examination at Hadassah Hospital in the course of which was discovered a urinary tract infection stemming from a benign enlargement of his prostate, the request stated. "Due to this, the Prime Minister will undergo surgery under full anesthesia today and is expected to remain in the hospital for several days. The court is asked to order the cancellation of the hearings scheduled for this week.