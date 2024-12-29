In a heart-wrenching tale of devotion and resilience, a young couple's dreams of building a life together are under threat. Shira, a dedicated orphan who has cared for hundreds of wounded soldiers, and her groom Itiel, a brave commander in Gaza, have given selflessly to the community. However, they now face a daunting challenge: they lack the means to start their new life together.

Despite their sacrifices, the couple is struggling to make ends meet. Shira lacks basic necessities like shoes and clothing, while Itiel is fighting to make their upcoming wedding a reality. The community is now rallying around them, urging supporters to give back to those who have given so much.

A fundraising campaign has been launched to empower the couple to start their life together with dignity. The community is coming together to show their appreciation for the couple's sacrifices. Your support can make all the difference. Please donate now, and help Shira and Itiel build a brighter future together.



👉 Be part of their story. Give Today