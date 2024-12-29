Israel is considering the possibility of leaving IDF forces in several strategic positions in southern Lebanon even after the ceasefire agreement's 60-day deadline to withdraw to the international border, Israel Hayom reported on Sunday.

According to the report, the possibility of maintaining an Israeli presence in southern Lebanon was mentioned in several security staff meetings and stems from two central reasons. The first reason is the slow deployment of the Lebanese Armed Forces in the south, and the second is the multitude of Hezbollah arms and infrastructure that are still being uncovered as well as the terrorist organization's efforts to reestablish itself with Iranian assistance.

It was further reported that the Israelis are having trouble understanding the delay in the LAF's deployment. The delay possibly stems from operational difficulties in sending forces that are more substantial in number and better trained than in the past.

Another possible reason for the delay is Hezbollah's pressure on the LAF to refrain from taking positions in southern Lebanon to leave a vacuum that the organization could take advantage of further down the line. In recent weeks, Israel has lodged several complaints with various international authorities. It made clear that if Lebanon did not uphold its side of the deal, Israel would be forced to remain in southern Lebanon to ensure the security of its communities.