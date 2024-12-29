The clerical regime in Iran, led by Ali Khamenei, has driven that country to the edge of an inferno. Under his rule, Iran has become a pariah in the international arena, known for terror, repression, and a relentless, misplaced obsession with Israel’s destruction. As Khamenei stokes the flames of conflict, his unyielding fanaticism reveals not a leader of vision or strength, but a delusional fanatic whose policies hinge on blind hatred, a warped interpretation of faith, and a willingness to sacrifice his people and region to achieve a dangerous agenda.

The roots of this tumultuous trajectory were laid in 1979 when the Shia mullahs rose to power in Iran with the assistance of Marxist and Islamist terrorist groups—all tied to the KGB. Even the followers of the popular and unruly Prime Minister Mosaddegh, who could be compared to Ahmadinejad in his populism, joined forces with Khomeini, transforming into foot soldiers for a brutal theocracy. Many of them trained in the terrorist camps of Yasser Arafat, where they mastered sabotage and extremism, hiding behind Mosaddegh’s portrait while ardently praying for Khomeini’s theocratic dreams to succeed.

In 1980, Khomeini ignited one of the region’s most devastating conflicts, a brutal eight-year war with Iraq. Though Saddam Hussein, with Arab backing, was ready for peace after the first two years, Khomeini dragged the conflict on, indifferent to the catastrophic toll on Iranian and Iraqi lives. His intent was neither righteous nor self-sacrificial but rooted in his Islamic caliphate’s ambition.

Khomeini’s priorities lay in consolidating his influence, a ruthless goal that led him to even broker covert arms deals with Israel and the United States—the infamous Iran-Contra affair of 1985-1986. He auctioned off Iran’s wealth to prolong the fight, all the while quelling internal opposition. His slogan, “Allahu Akbar,” echoed even as his forces killed thousands, mirroring Saddam’s mantra on the other side of the border. Khomeini believed himself a divine emissary, but in the end, he drank his own “cup of poison” and perished in 1989.

One would have hoped that with Khomeini’s death, the bloodthirsty drive of Iran’s leadership might fade. But his successor, Khamenei, took up the mantle, declaring himself God’s representative and the supposed deputy of the twelfth Imam, a mythic figure rooted in Shia superstitious. Khamenei’s illusions have led him to push the Middle East into an abyss of war, spreading devastation in Yemen, Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon. His regime has left a trail of ruins and massacres wherever it has intervened.

At home, Khamenei’s quest for power has come at the expense of Iran itself, driving the country into bankruptcy and ruin. This warmongering, deceitful, and brutal leader’s support for the recent events of October 7 illustrates the regime’s unyielding thirst for conflict. Just as Iran’s Islamic IRGC supported al-Qaeda in 2001, Khamenei’s Islamic Republic continues to nurture similar groups today. Khamenei’s boasts and threats, however, serve only as a facade of strength.

Inside Iran, Khamenei’s reign has relied on a "success through spreading fear" strategy, enabling the mullahs to enforce years of brutal repression. Yet, barbarism and terror cannot build a stable foreign policy. When the regime orchestrated missile attacks on Israel, the mullah was exposed as a paper tiger, stripped of its supposed ferocity. In reality, despite the mounting tensions and frequent skirmishes between Iran and Israel, Khamenei lacks the courage for a full-scale confrontation and instead resorts to missile launches and inciting terrorist proxies to do his bidding.

Historically, tyrants like Khamenei have favored flatterers and sycophants who eagerly sing his praises, even crafting poetic fantasies of his supposed “conquests.” Such praise inflates the regime’s fragile ego, depicting Khamenei as a heroic figure whose army would supposedly march into Jerusalem by dawn, should he give the order. But these fantasies fall apart upon close examination. Why, if he is truly the “conqueror of wars,” has he never led or won any?

While Iran is led by Khamenei, a snake poised to strike at any moment, the Iranian people themselves are not complicit in this aggression. The vast majority of Iranians do not harbor the mullahs’ zeal for war or terrorism. Khamenei and his clerical elite have long used Iraq as a staging ground for attacks, often timed to align with politically sensitive moments, like the upcoming U.S. elections. The Quds Force, Iran’s infamous paramilitary wing, leverages Shia networks in Iraq to exert influence, with silence from Arab, Sunni, and Kurdish factions, which could pose a threat to the region’s fragile stability.

Khamenei’s grave miscalculation in provoking a potential war with Israel has set the Islamic Republic on a path to collapse, as its defense infrastructure lies in shambles, and its missile facilities stand defenseless and vulnerable.

Khamenei’s contempt is, paradoxically, often greater toward his internal enemies—the dissatisfied Iranian populace—than toward foreign adversaries like Israel or the United States. He has shown an unrestrained willingness to crush dissent, branding his people as enemies if they refuse to support his deadly ambitions.

The Iranian nation does not stand behind Khamenei; this is not their war, nor is it one they wish to fight. For many Iranians, any external act that challenges Khamenei’s grip on power, such as an attack on his headquarters, might spark a glimmer of hope. After nearly 45 years of oppression, the idea of popular protests looms as a nightmare for the regime, while Iran’s current leadership clings to power in its final throes.

Iran’s situation is grim. Corruption and criminality among the regime’s officials have drained the nation, with the world watching as Iran sinks further into the abyss. For decades, global leaders have placated this rogue state, choosing diplomacy over decisive action and wasting precious time. But the world can no longer afford such leniency; change is inevitable, and Israel’s efforts to disrupt Iran’s network of terror reflect this shift. The Iranian regime, a balloon inflated with its own propaganda, has begun to deflate. For the mullahs, there is no longer any hiding behind rhetoric and religion; Israel has seen through the facade and will not hesitate to remove this threat, regardless of the international political climate.

While Iran faces its greatest turmoil in decades, Khamenei and his propaganda machine downplay Israel’s counterstrikes, trying desperately to mitigate the damage. Yet, doubts gnaw at the minds of the Islamic Republic’s officials, who find themselves caught between fearing an escalation they cannot control and dreading the implications of appearing weak. Failing to respond to Israel could inflame hardliner pressures within Iran, stirring unrest and leading to accusations of capitulation from the regime’s most fervent supporters.

Under Khamenei’s rule, the Iranians live in a reality shaped by deceit, cruelty, and a sinister alliance of criminals who rob the nation of both its wealth and its humanity. Iran has been stripped of culture, wisdom, and intellectualism, with the criminal ayatollahs steering society toward superstition, violence, and ignorance. For 36 years, Khamenei’s authoritarian rule has cast a dark shadow over the nation, fostering a culture where prejudice, vindictiveness, and ignorance take precedence over freedom and justice.

There is no meaningful distinction between Khamenei, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Osama bin Laden, Hassan Nasrallah, Yahya Sinwar, Ismail Haniyeh, and Qasem Soleimani—they all share the same doctrine of terrorism and oppression, their actions fueled by fanaticism and a disregard for humanity.

Israel has seen through the regime’s bluster, understanding it as nothing more than a fragile facade. By disrupting the Iranian mullahs’ terror network, Israel seeks to sever the regime’s influence and further destabilize its grip. This mock empire, once exposed, will crumble. Whether it is Trump or Harris in the White House, the time for action is now, and Israel will not relent until this threat is eliminated.

Iran is in turmoil, with its propaganda machine faltering in the face of Israel’s calculated responses to its provocations. The officials of the Islamic Republic may try to mask their growing panic, but the cracks are evident. They dread the consequences of further escalation, both politically and economically, while also fearing the backlash from hardline elements who expect unwavering aggression. As this vicious cycle continues, Khamenei’s regime approaches its breaking point, while the Iranian people, weary and disillusioned, await the dawn of a new era.