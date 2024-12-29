A Jewish lawmaker in the Florida state legislature announced that she is switching from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party due to, among other reasons, the Democrats' response to the war launched by the Hamas terrorist organization against the State of Israel.

Rep. Hillary Cassel, who represents District 101 in Florida, wrote in her announcement on Friday, “As a proud Jewish woman, I have been increasingly troubled by the Democratic Party’s failure to unequivocally support Israel and its willingness to tolerate extreme progressive voices that justify or condone acts of terrorism."

"I can no longer remain in a party that doesn't represent my values," she added.

"This decision was not made lightly but comes from a deep sense of responsibility to my constituents and my commitment to the values that guide my service. I will be joining the Republican Caucus of the Florida House of Representatives because I believe in their vision for a better, more prosperous Florida," Cassel said.

State Sen. Randy Fine tweeted in response, “For eight years, I was the only Republican Jew in the Florida Legislature. As I passed into law the most pro-Israel, combatting antisemitism agenda in the country, I could never understand how the Democrat Jews felt comfortable in a caucus with many members that clearly hated them. Proud of Hillary for seeing the light.”