A new Torah scroll was dedicated this weekend in memory of fallen IDF soldier Major Chen Bouchris.

The moving ceremony was held in the synagogue of the AMIT Yagel Yeshiva in Ashdod, in memory of Bouchris, who served in the Maglan Unit and fell defending southern Israel on the morning of the October 7 massacre.

Bouchris, who was 26 at the time of his death, fell in battle on Simchat Torah (October 7, 2023).

"The decision to write a Torah scroll was made during the initial week of mourning," his brother said. "The thought was that on the morning of October 7, Simchat Torah, they tried to erase the People of the Book - so we received another Book."

"Book" refers to the Pentateuch, which is the text written in the Torah scroll.

The Torah scroll dedication ceremony was held with great joy and attended by many people, including the Bouchris family, the mayor, and the yeshiva's staff and students.

Bouchris is survived by his parents, two sisters, and two brothers. He was laid to rest in the military cemetery in Ashdod.