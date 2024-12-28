Erin Molan, an Australian television presenter fired after supporting Israel against international criticism, delivered a message for the Pope on YouTube.

"I'm Catholic, so you are technically my leader," she began. "Twice now recently you've made global headlines regarding the situation in the Middle East, specifically the Israel-Hamas war. So you should - you're the Pope, your voice matters, and you must always stand up loudly for humanity."

"Right now, your voice isn't helping. You lament the deaths of children in Gaza, describing their suffering as cruel. You are absolutely spot on, but you blame this cruelty solely on Israel. I promise you, you are wrong."

"You were quoted as saying some International experts believe that what is happening in Gaza has the characteristics of a genocide. Israel is not perfect, no country is, but those from Israel who do the wrong thing will be held to account."

"Israel goes to extensive lengths to minimize civilian casualties. You're a man of faith - wouldn't you sooner put yours in the procedures and decision-making process of a democratic nation over the rantings of a terror organization?"

"To end the suffering in Gaza, the terrorists just need to surrender. No child in the Middle East will ever have peace whilst terrorism is allowed to flourish."

"If you disagree, I'd love to know what you suggest Israel should do. There will be differences of opinion over how to wage this war, but Israel has no choice but to fight."

The Western world is not immune to terror, and we are already seeing elements of it in many countries. I implore you to help end the cruelty you speak of - put pressure on the terrorists actually responsible for their pain. You have immense power - use every iota of it to bring the hostages home and condemn the terrorists. This will be the greatest light you can bring to the world."