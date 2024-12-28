Emilia and Noa are the most popular names for girls in Berlin and Brandenburg, Nius reported.

Following them are Sofia and Emma, in third and fourth place. These most popular names have remained steadily at the top of the list, despite switching places between themselves.

For boys, the list has remained the same as in 2023: Mohammed is the most popular name, in first place, followed by Matteo and Elias in second and third place.

Over 5.5 million migrant Muslims live in Germany, in addition to the number of Muslims in the country who do not have a migrant background.

Islam represents the country's second-largest faith, to which about 5% of the population belongs.