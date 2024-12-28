Following World War II, the decline of colonial powers such as Britain and France reshaped the geopolitical landscape of the Middle East. As these old empires waned, the Soviet Union seized the opportunity to establish itself as a dominant force in the region. This shift was accelerated during the 1950s and 1960s by the rise of independence movements and revolutionary fervor. Having previously lacked a foothold in the Middle East, the Soviets positioned themselves as champions of anti-colonialism and opponents of Western imperialism, using this narrative to promote their own expansionist ambitions.

The establishment of Israel within the former British mandate further hastened Soviet involvement in the region. Although it is often overlooked, the Soviet Union initially supported the creation of of the modern state of Israel. Despite concerns about the potential impact of Zionism on Russian and Ukrainian Jews, the Soviets voted in favor of the 1947 UN partition plan for Palestine. Additionally, during the 1948 Arab-Israeli War, the Soviet Union supplied arms to Israel, reflecting its early favorable stance toward the nascent state.

However, Moscow’s alignment with Israel was short-lived. The Soviet Union soon found its strongest allies among Arabs, driven by the nationalist and revolutionary wave that swept the region in reaction to Israel’s emergence. The creation of a Jewish state with a strong nationalist identity deepened the ideological divide in the Middle East, pushing many Arabs toward the Soviet camp in the long run. Stalin’s initial support for Israel inadvertently contributed to solidifying Arab-Soviet alliances, further polarizing the region.

Within this framework, the Tsarist empire’s “civilizing mission,” now rebranded as a communist commitment to liberating oppressed nations from Western imperialism, resonated deeply with Arab revolutionary leaders. This anti-Western attitude became a cornerstone of Arab revolutions and the regimes they inspired. Ba’athism, a movement blending fervent Arab nationalism with elements of Soviet communism, emerged as a prime example of this ideological alignment, reflecting a distinctive form of Middle Eastern “Russophilia.”

The Ba’ath movement traces its origins to the early 1940s, when Syrian intellectuals Michel Aflaq and Salah al-Din Bitar sought to inspire an “Arab Renaissance” in the aftermath of colonial rule. Rooted in the Arabic term Ba’ath, meaning “renaissance,” the movement espoused principles such as anti-Western imperialism, anti-Zionism, Arab nationalism, Arab socialism, Pan-Arabism, and Arab unity. These ideals became the foundation of a transformative vision for the Arab world.

In the traditional Arab sociopolitical landscape, where ancient familial and tribal ties dictated authority and most of the population remained passive spectators to elite decision-making, the broader Arab Socialism, and particularly Ba’ath ideology emerged as a beacon of hope for achieving social justice and reform. Syria and Egypt were the first Arab nations to adopt different versions of Arab Socialism, followed by Iraq, Yemen, and Libya.

Revolutionary fervor, fueled by coups and uprisings against entrenched monarchies, propelled socialist-leaning military leaders to power in those countries. Consequently, militarism became a defining feature of Arab Socialism from its inception. While traditional monarchies drew their strength from the moneyed and the landed classes, Arab Socialism found its strongest advocates among the working class, the urban bourgeoisie, and intellectual elites.

However, despite its proclaimed allegiance to socialist principles, Arab Socialism in practice leaned heavily on populism, charismatic leadership, and militarism. By the early 1960s, its various forms, including Ba’athism, had begun to exhibit authoritarian tendencies, culminating in brutal dictatorships. The bloody anti-monarchist coup of 1958 in Iraq, followed by the bloodless Ba’athist coup of 1968, and Syria’s 1966 coup—which solidified the Assad family’s autocratic dominance—illustrated Ba’athism’s transformation into a tool of despotism. This shift marked the emergence of what some historians have called “Neo-Ba’athism,” as distinct from the movement’s early ideals.

Yemen’s civil war, triggered by a communist uprising, further accelerated the authoritarian trajectory of Arab Socialism. After communist military officers ousted Imam Muhammad al-Badr and established a revolutionary regime in North Yemen, al-Badr sought support from the monarchies of Jordan and Saudi Arabia to counter the revolutionaries. Egypt, in turn, intervened on behalf of the revolutionary government, with backing from the Soviet Union. This proxy war between monarchist and socialist forces lasted into the late 1960s until the broader Arab-Israeli conflict superseded internal divisions, temporarily uniting rival factions.

The zenith of Ba’athism and Arab Socialism coincided with Gamal Abdel Nasser’s leadership of Egypt between the 1950s and the 1970s. During that era, the Arab world waged three wars against Israel, with ceasefires in between the wars where tensions remained high. Egypt’s eventual policy realignment under Anwar Sadat, which shifted toward rapprochement with Israel and distanced itself from the Soviet Union, marked a turning point. This pivot not only ended the Soviet expansionist agenda in the Middle East but also dealt a significant blow to Ba’athist ideology. With the subsequent decline of Ba’athist regimes like Saddam Hussein’s, the cultural and political influence of Russophilia in the region waned.

Syria under the Assad regime became the last bastion of Ba’athism and Russophilia in the Arab world. For over a decade, Moscow bolstered Bashar al-Assad against revolutionary opposition to safeguard its strategic interests in the Middle East. However, evolving regional dynamics—most important of all Russia getting bogged down in the Ukraine War and Iranian interests coming under fire from Israel—weakened Assad’s primary allies. This shift allowed revolutionary forces, supported to different degrees by Turkey, the United States, and Israel, to topple the Assad regime after more than five decades of autocratic rule.

With Assad’s fall, the Ba’ath finally ceased to exist as a governing body anywhere in the Arab world. The future of Ba’athism as a worldview or an ideology, however, remains to be seen.

Reza Parchizadeh, PhD, is a political scientist, international affairs specialist, and foreign policy expert. He serves on the editorial boards of The Journal for Interdisciplinary Middle Eastern Studies at Ariel University in Israel and the global news agency Al Arabiya Farsi. Parchizadeh often explores the philosophical foundations of political systems and the real-world impact of political thought. His work frequently centers on the ideological and geopolitical strategies of Middle Eastern states, with a particular emphasis on interstate dynamics, regional stability, and interactions with the West.