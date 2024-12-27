Adiel and Itay, brothers of Captain Amit Levi, 35, from Shomeira, who was killed yesterday by terrorists in the Netzarim corridor area of the Gaza Strip, shared insights into his brother's remarkable persona this morning (Friday).

"For us, Amit was perhaps the most complete person. He truly left everything behind for the people of Israel. What mattered to him was always to check in with us. He always helped us and gave us strength," said Adiel Levi.

He added, "Somehow, three brothers were in the paratroopers, and the fourth in The elite undercover unit Duvdevan. I started in the unit as a soldier, then Itay joined, and Amit came next, reaching even the legendary commando unit Sayeret Matkal. We are just now discovering all the circles that Amit influenced and how he was a leader in everything he did."

Itay, who is now serving in the north, recounted the moment he received the dreadful news. "In the Mt. Hermon region, I wasn’t with my phone at all; my company commander was informed, and he told me. I had many conversations with Amit, the last one was on my way to the base last Sunday, a three-hour drive, and I always called Amit on such trips. We spoke, and he said he was on his way to his meeting to gather more strength, to study more, and that was our last conversation."

According to his brothers, Amit’s team fighting with him in Gaza couldn't attend the funeral and is still engaged in combat. Adiel shared, "At one point, he returned to command his team." Itay added, "It's very unusual for an officer to be the leader of his team in the field. Amit's uniqueness was his humility, and his team accepted and wanted him as their leader."

"There was a significant period when he truly served with me," recalled Adiel. "On the one hand, there was a good kind of envy—I saw how far one could go, and what strength and resilience he had. On the other, there was pride. I always told everyone I was Amit’s brother. You would see him commanding soldiers and feel inspired."

About the message they wish to convey on his behalf, the brothers said, "Our mother mentioned in her eulogy that even in high school, when he completed all his matriculation units, she asked how he found the time, and he replied, 'There is no time, so I make time.' This idea of 'making time' is about giving your 100% all the time—when you truly invest in everything you do, you will eventually see results."

"We will try to support his family. But we won't be able to study with the children or play with them like he did—he truly was perfect in every way." Itay added, "No one can take his place; we are broken just seeing his wife. There is simply no one else who can do what he did."