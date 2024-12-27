We pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded and Hashem's protection for the soldiers and citizens of Israel.
אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה' על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל.
Hanukkah: Hashem responds to Mesirut Nefesh
Presenter: Rav Eli Ozarowski
To view the Hanukkah Lesson, Click Here
Presenter: Rav Eli Ozarowski
To view the Hanukkah Lesson, Click Here
To view all the Torah Lessons, Click Here
Parashat Miketz
Presented By: Rav Mordechai Gershon Written by: Nir Shaul
Presented By: Rav Mordechai Gershon Written by: Nir Shaul
In Parashat Mikeitz, the Torah describes life of Yoseph in Eygpt. The Midrash says: "Everything that happened to Yoseph happened to Zion".
Question
What is the connection between Joseph and Zion?
Answers
1. Joseph and Zion each has a role in connection with Am Yisrael: Joseph as the sustainer; Zion as the leader of Israel through Torah.
2. Joseph loved Eretz Yisrael which created a special closeness and similarity between them.
Question
What is the connection between Joseph and Zion?
Answers
1. Joseph and Zion each has a role in connection with Am Yisrael: Joseph as the sustainer; Zion as the leader of Israel through Torah.
2. Joseph loved Eretz Yisrael which created a special closeness and similarity between them.
To watch the Torah Lesson, Click Here
To view all the Midrash Lessons, Click Here
Mechilta Beshalaḥ 9
Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Yaakov Karmon
Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Yaakov Karmon
The Midrash says that G-d acquired:
- the Nation of Israel
- the Land of Israel
- the Beit Hamikdash (Holy Temple)
- the Torah
Question
Why does the Midrash specify these four as Divine acquisitions,
when G-d's glory fills the entire world and He is the "Owner" of everything?
Answer
Everything is God’s, but these four are ones that clearly reveal His presence in the world.
To watch the Midrash Lesson, Click Here
Location of the Week
Location: Ein Gedi Subject: Tzori
Written by: David Magence
Location: Ein Gedi Subject: Tzori
Written by: David Magence
Tzori (balm) was highly valued in the ancient world, both as a spice and for its medicinal value.
Tzori was grown largely in Eretz Yisrael, specifically in Ein Gedi and Yericho.
South of the Ein Gedi Nature Reserve, archeologists uncovered the remains of an ancient synagogue. One of the mosaic inscriptions, apparently from the 5th century CE, includes a curse of anyone who "reveals the secret of the town." The suggestion is that the secret refers to the techniques of growing Tzori.
Tzori was grown largely in Eretz Yisrael, specifically in Ein Gedi and Yericho.
South of the Ein Gedi Nature Reserve, archeologists uncovered the remains of an ancient synagogue. One of the mosaic inscriptions, apparently from the 5th century CE, includes a curse of anyone who "reveals the secret of the town." The suggestion is that the secret refers to the techniques of growing Tzori.