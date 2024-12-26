Thousands gathered on Thursday at the Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem to pay respects to Captain (Res.) Amit Levi who fell in battle in the Gaza Strip.

His widow, Hen, tearfully eulogized him: "You felt connected and part of the redemption of Israel, to protect the country, to try to help free the hostages. I'm facing a trial that even Abraham our forefather didn't have to face. Just last week we spoke about our perfect lives. When you were on leave we didn't do anything, we were just together at home. We just wanted to grow and get old together.

"My life, how private and public matters combine, I just want you with me, with us. You were my strength. How will I continue without you? You are my life. Sorry that I didn't protect you enough," she added.

Amit Levi is survived by his wife and four children.