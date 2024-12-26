The residence of Israel’s Ambassador to Japan, Gilad Cohen, hosted a moving ceremony on Thursday to light the second candle of Hanukkah. The event drew a distinguished gathering of guests, including senior members of the Japanese Parliament, community leaders, prominent business figures, and cultural icons.

According to the embassy, the event, held amidst the strengthening ties between Israel and Japan, was a testament to the shared values of resilience, unity, and mutual respect. Over the years, the relationship between the two nations has deepened, spanning technology, health, commerce, and cultural exchange. The embassy added that despite the challenging circumstances in Israel, Japan has consistently expressed its solidarity and commitment to fostering peace and stability in the region.

"Exactly one year ago, we hosted three families of hostages at our Hanukkah event in Tokyo, including Yaakov, the father of Noa Argamani. This past August, we were deeply moved to welcome Noa herself to Tokyo. This year, with 100 hostages still held in Gaza, we fervently pray for their swift release. We are grateful to the Shalva organization for their unwavering efforts to advocate for the rights of people with disabilities, amplifying the voices of children with disabilities in Japan and sharing their painful experiences following the events of October 7th," Ambassador Cohen shared during his remarks at the event.

The event featured an art exhibition created by the children of the Shalva Center. Many of these children, displaced from their homes during the war, channeled their emotions through art therapy to produce deeply moving and powerful works of art.

Each piece in the exhibition told a unique and personal story, conveying themes of pain, hope, and inner strength. The attendees were captivated by the depth and emotion embodied in the artwork. Ambassador Cohen expressed: "The art of Shalva’s children is a vivid reminder that even in the darkest moments, beauty, creativity, and light can emerge."

The Embassy added: "Beyond its cultural significance, this Hanukkah celebration reinforced the growing diplomatic and cultural ties between Israel and Japan. Attendees, including community leaders and business executives, expressed admiration for the universal message of Hanukkah and the inspiration drawn from the Shalva Center’s efforts.

"The lighting of the candles at the ambassador's residence was more than a festive ceremony—it became a symbol of resilience, connection, and the enduring belief in the power of light to unite nations and illuminate a path toward a brighter future."