Nine children in Beit Shemesh are suffering severe aftereffects of their father’s sudden death. Avihu Cohen was a well-known contractor and advocate for Israel. Since his sudden heart attack and death, his children have been threatened with eviction and experienced extreme poverty, all while mourning the loss of their father.

Months before his passing, a failed business deal beyond Avihu’s control left him 6 million Shekel in debt. Friends reported that he worked as hard as he could to pay off the loan, and was forced to mortgage his own home. Tragically, the stress caused him to lose an unhealthy amount of weight until he looked unrecognizable. His heart attack a few weeks later was likely a result of the saga.

Without Avihu, the family have no way to meet payments or save their home. They are currently on the brink of eviction and are unable to pay for day-to-day living expenses.

An emergency campaign is running to save the family from homelessness. Avihu’s wife Dikla shared, “We desperately need your help! Please have pity on my young children who lost their father so recently. Friends opened this fund for us, and it’s our hope now. Every donation is appreciated - it means one more lunch I can give my kids and one more day in our home".

DONATE HERE TO THE COHEN FUND HERE