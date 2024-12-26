Asma Al-Assad, the wife of former Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, is critically ill with leukemia and has been placed in isolation by her doctors, who have reportedly given her a “50/50” chance of survival, The Telegraph reported on Wednesday.

The British-born Asma is being kept away from others to minimize the risk of infection due to her weakened immune system, according to the report.

Sources close to her family have disclosed that Asma’s father, Fawaz Akhras , a respected Harley Street cardiologist, has been providing care for her in Moscow, where she has sought treatment. He is described as “heartbroken” over her condition.

Bashar Al-Assad and his wife fled to Moscow after his regime collapsed several weeks ago. In May, Syria’s presidency announced that Asma had been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, an aggressive form of cancer affecting the bone marrow and blood.

Previously, she had battled breast cancer, announcing her recovery in August 2019 after a year of treatment. However, her leukemia is believed to have returned after a period of remission.

“Asma is dying,” stated a source in direct contact with her family. “She can’t be in the same room with anyone [because of her condition].” Another source, also in touch with the family, remarked, “When leukemia comes back, it’s vicious. She has been 50/50 in the last few weeks.”

The 49-year-old dual Syrian-British national reportedly traveled to Moscow for treatment before the Kremlin urged her husband to flee Syria as rebel forces advanced rapidly. Over the past six months, her father has been caring for her, initially in the UAE and later in Russia, according to The Telegraph.

Reports have surfaced alleging that Asma is dissatisfied with restrictions placed on her in Moscow and is seeking treatment in London, as well as contemplating divorce. However, neither the Assads nor the Kremlin have confirmed these claims, with the latter denying any separation plans.

Asma Al-Assad, who grew up in Acton, west London, has been sanctioned for her role in supporting her husband’s regime and its brutal crackdown on rebels.

According to The Telegraph, Asma has been explicitly warned by British officials against returning to the UK. Foreign Secretary David Lammy stressed, “I want it confirmed that she’s a sanctioned individual and is not welcome here in the UK.”