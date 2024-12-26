A poll conducted by the Migam Institute for Channel 12 News shows that if elections were to be held today, the Likud party would win 23 seats, and the National Unity party would win 19.

The third-largest party is Yesh Atid, led by Yair Lapid, which would earn 15 seats, followed by Yisrael Beytenu with 14, the Democrats with 11, Shas with 9, Otzma Yehudit with 8, United Torah Judaism with 7, Ra'am with 5, and Hadash-Ta'al with 5.

The Religious Zionist party, which for several months did not pass the electoral threshold in the Channel 12 polls, does pass it this time and wins 4 seats.

The parties that make up the current opposition, including the Arab parties, win 69 seats, compared to 51 seats for the bloc made up of the parties in the current coalition.

In a scenario where a party led by Naftali Bennett joins the race, Likud maintains its position as the largest party with 22 seats. Bennett's party wins 21 seats, and National Unity drops to 12.

Yesh Atid wins 11 seats in this scenario, Yisrael Beytenu gets 10, the Democrats 10, Shas 9, Otzma Yehudit 8, United Torah Judaism 7, Hadash-Ta'al gets 5, and Ra'am 5.

In this scenario, the Religious Zionist party does not pass the electoral threshold.