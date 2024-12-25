Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy participated in a first-night Hanukkah candle-lighting ceremony on Wednesday with Chabad emissaries and rabbis in his presidential bunker. The event, organized by the Federation of Jewish Communities of Ukraine (FJCU), which oversees Jewish life across 169 communities nationwide, maintained its annual tradition despite heightened security measures.

The ceremony took place during one of Ukraine's most severe attacks since the war began, with Russian forces launching hundreds of missiles and drones at energy infrastructure across multiple cities. Due to increased rocket attacks in recent days, particularly in Kyiv, organizers limited attendance to protect participants' safety.

At Zelenskyy's request, the ceremony featured an ornate menorah he received from Argentine President Javier Milei during his inauguration, facilitated by Argentina's head Chabad emissary, Rabbi Tzvi Greenblatt.

Rabbi Shmuel Kaminezki, Chabad emissary and Chief Rabbi of Dnipro, led the candle-lighting ceremony. He expressed the nation's pride in Zelenskyy's steadfast leadership, stating, "We hope these Hanukkah lights will symbolize our victory."

Zelenskyy, proudly acknowledging his Jewish heritage, told the assembled rabbis: "Nearly three years into this war, despite today's terrorist attacks on civilians, we're prevailing against all odds – the few against the many, the supposedly weak against what was considered one of the world's strongest armies, the pure against the impure. We will triumph because there is no alternative. I'm proud of you, our country's rabbis, for staying with us despite this brutal war when you could have fled."

Rabbi Mayer Stambler, FJCU chairman, shared the Lubavitcher Rebbe's Hanukkah message about the victory of the few over many and light over darkness. He explained that every Jew is like a candle with the responsibility to illuminate the darkness, particularly crucial now as both Israel and Ukraine fight for their independence. "We are in the final moments of exile," he noted, "and we hope that from the redemption of Hanukkah, we will transition to the complete redemption, when 'nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war anymore.'" Together with his deputy Rabbi Raphael Rutman, he presented Zelenskyy with a luxurious hand-crafted Jerusalem menorah featuring 24-karat gold and an illustration of the Temple. The president was visibly moved and promised to display it in his office.

The ceremony included rabbis from heavily bombarded regions including Rabbi Moskowitz of Kharkiv, Rabbi Levitansky of Sumy near the border, and Rabbi Yosef Wolf of Kherson – one of the most shelled areas currently. Also present were Rabbi Moshe Asman, Rabbi Jonathan Markovich of Kyiv, Rabbi Mordechai Levenhartz of East Kyiv, Rabbi Avraham Wolf of Odesa, Rabbi Shalom Gottlieb of Mykolaiv, and Rabbi Mordechai-Shlomo Bold of Lviv. All expressed their unwavering support for the president.

The menorah at Maidan Square FJCU

In a separate event, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko and 15 ambassadors attended the lighting of Ukraine's largest menorah in Maidan Square, organized by Rabbi Raphael Rutman.

Throughout the holiday, Jewish-Ukrainian war heroes who were wounded in combat will light Hanukkah candles at various FJCU-organized events across the country. The Federation has also installed large billboards nationwide promoting the holiday.

Rabbi Stambler concluded: "Hanukkah is a festival of light and miracles. I'm certain miracles will occur both in the Holy Land and here. We pray for Moshiach's arrival, which will bring the complete victory of good and light over darkness and evil."