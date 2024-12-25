The first enlisted and career platoons of haredi Border Police officers, who enlisted several months ago, held a moving Hanukkah candle-lighting ceremony on Wednesday evening at the Ofer Camp north of Jerusalem.

The ceremony was attended by the Jerusalem Envelope Border Police Commander Deputy Superintendant Ami Nidam, the Rabbi of the Jerusalem Envelope Border Police, platoon commanders, and the officers.

Deputy Superintendant Nidam stated during the ceremony: "We are proud of you and happy that you joined the Border Police family this year. The holiday of Hanukkah symbolizes the values of heroism and victory - a victory that stems from determination and belief in what you're doing. I value all that you do, with all the difficulties, for the security of the State of Israel."

Nidam also noted that tomorrow another platoon will enlist in Border Police as part of its haredi enlistment project, and added: "I bless the entire people of Israel that it should be a holiday of light and miracles, with the hope that together with the light of the holiday, all the hostages will return to their homes."