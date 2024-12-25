President Isaac Herzog lit the first Hanukkah candle on Wednesday evening together with injured veterans and IDF soldiers at Beit HaLochem in Tel Aviv.

Speaking at the event, President Herzog spoke of the ongoing efforts to secure the release of the 100 hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza.

“Together with you, I yearn, work, and cry out in every possible way for the immediate return of our brothers and sisters being held hostage in Gaza. I don’t believe that last year during Hanukkah, anyone thought that a hundred of our brothers and sisters would still be in the hands of Hamas terrorists," the President stated.

“We are in a critical period for their return. Recently, I convened a conference at the President’s Residence focused on the medical condition of the hostages. We heard from freed hostages and medical experts, and based on their testimonies and all the findings presented to me, I reiterate: The hostages are in clear and immediate danger to their lives. With every passing day, the threat to their lives increases."

He added: “We face a cruel enemy that seeks in every way to harm us and to obstruct the return of the hostages, using psychological tactics in negotiations. Against this enemy, I know that we are working, and must continue to work—with creativity, determination, responsibility, and boundless commitment—to bring them back home by any means necessary, whether to the embrace of their families, ought to be laid to rest with dignity.

“I call on our leadership to act with all its might, using every tool at our disposal, to secure a deal. This is your duty. This is your responsibility. You have my full support! You have my full backing to achieve a deal that will bring them home! Bring the miracle of Hanukkah to the people of Israel! Especially for those we failed to protect on October 7!

Herzog concluded: “The voices of our brothers and sisters cry out to us from the ground, reminding us that 'whoever saves one life'—even one life!—'it is as if they saved an entire world.'”