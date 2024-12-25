One individual was moderately wounded on Wednesday evening in a ramming attack at the Gush Etzion Junction. IDF forces are at the scene.

Security forces are in pursuit of the terrorist who fled the scene.

The IDF has apprehended a suspect and is determining whether or not he is the terrorist.

MDA stated that the victim, aged approximately 25, suffered head and torso wounds. He was treated by MDA EMTs and paramedics together with an IDF medical team.

After that, he was evacuated to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.

This is a developing story, more details to follow.